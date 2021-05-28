comscore This is when and how you can buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India
This is when and how you can buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India

OnePlus Nord CE 5G set to launch in India on June 10. Now, the company has confirmed the pre-orders and sale date of the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone. Check details.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to launch in India on June 10, the company confirmed on Thursday. This is an India specific smartphone while the Nord N200 will be limited to the US. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the sale as well as pre-orders date for the upcoming 5G smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G to have all core features of the Nord, Nord N200 5G to debut later: Report

OnePlus has announced that the Nord CE 5G will be up for pre-orders in India for Red Cable Club members on June 11, which is a day after the official launch. Interested consumers will be able to buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 16 for the very first time in India. This will be an open sale and not not those annoying flash sales. The smartphone will be available for grabs on Amazon India website as well as OnePlus India official website. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has already been listed on Amazon with the “notify” me option. On clicking the notify me option you will be notified when the smartphone comes in stock. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch date revealed, to accompany new OnePlus TV U model

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

On June 10 launch event, the company will also launch the new OnePlus TV U series models alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The sale for the OnePlus TV U will begin on June 11, while Red Cable members will be able to buy the smart TV a day before on June 10.

CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring all the core features of the Nord to consumers at a relatively cheaper price. The Nord is currently available at a starting price of Rs 24,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The price of the Nord CE 5G is also expected to fall somewhere around Rs 25,000 in the country.

  Published Date: May 28, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  Updated Date: May 28, 2021 11:16 AM IST

