OnePlus Nord CE 5G key specifications revealed ahead of June 10 launch

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will arrive in India on June 10, the Chinese brand confirmed the bit on Thursday. While OnePlus gave hint that the new OnePlus Nord phone will come with an affordable price tag, fresh leaks have now shared key details about the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications, features (rumoured)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, as per the Android Central report. The phone is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two secondary cameras. To recall, the original OnePlus Nord phone came with a quad-camera system- 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. While the company might likely tweak the camera configuration, the report suggests that the new OnePlus Nord CE 5G might come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate identical to OnePlus Nord.

In addition, Android Central reveals that the new OnePlus series phone might feature a design similar to that of the OnePlus 9 series which means we might see a rectangular camera module and curved edged body. Other details about OnePlus Nord CE 5G are scarce right now.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch time, availability

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will mark its debut in India on June 10. The virtual event will kick off at 7 PM IST. A dedicated OnePlus Nord CE 5G page is already like on leading e-retail platform Amazon India, which means that the handset will be exclusively available on Amazon besides the OnePlus official website. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make the “OnePlus experience more accessible than ever.” To recall, the original OnePlus Nord was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 27,999.