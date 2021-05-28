comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G to have all core features of the Nord: Report
OnePlus Nord CE 5G to have all core features of the Nord, Nord N200 5G to debut later: Report

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, will be the successor to the original Nord, with CE standing for Core Edition.

OnePlus is looking to launch two budget smartphones globally, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G according to a report by TechRadar. The Nord CE 5G will be announced on June 10 in Europe and India. Whereas, the Nord Nord N200 5G will make an appearance at a later date. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

According to the report, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has stated that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, will be the successor to the original Nord, with CE standing for Core Edition. He further stated that the Nord CE will have all the core elements of the original Nord along with a few extra features. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch date revealed, to accompany new OnePlus TV U model

Apart from this, he also confirmed that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be exclusive to the US and Canada markets. This will not be announced during the June 10 launch announcement and we will have to wait a tad bit longer to check out this smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed by Amazon India “Notify Me” page, colours teased

OnePlus via its OnePlus Nord Instagram handle also posted a teaser video showcasing the full name, OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G and then shortening it to Nord CE 5G.

 

Apart from 5G support, OnePlus has not confirmed any other specifications of the upcoming smartphones. To recall, last year’s Nord N100 in the US did not come with 5G support.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

According to the report, Lau states “With the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, we’ve given the N100 successor 5G capabilities to further improve the user experience at an even more accessible price point.” Apart from this, Lau did not reveal any other details about the upcoming device.

Is the OnePlus Nord CE 5G the rumoured Nord 2?

To recall, during an earlier leak on the OnePlus website, the company showcased the name OnePlus Nord 2.

Lau did not mention anything specific regarding the Nord 2 during his interview, however, the publication does believe that the Nord 2 will be a separate device.

  Published Date: May 28, 2021 9:38 AM IST

