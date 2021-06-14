OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The IQOO also launched its iQOO 7 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQOO 7. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of iQOO 7 is 6.62 inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the iQOO 7 has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the iQOO 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G.