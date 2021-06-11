OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone The iQOO Z3 is priced starting at 19990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQOO Z3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Poco M3 Pro 5G - Here's Comparison of Latest Specifications Including Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, OS, RAM, and Price in India

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and iQOO Z3 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO Z3 of 4400mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11