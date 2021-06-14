OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 9 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9 5G. Also Read - HiPi will provide creators with multiple avenues to earn from content creation: Rohit Chadda shares success story, way forward

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 5G of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.