OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 9 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch this week? 5 latest developments about PUBG Mobile India version launch

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels. Also Read - Everything Xbox and Bethesda showcased during E3 2021: Age of Empires IV, Xbox mini-fridge and more

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G India launch expected soon, specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.