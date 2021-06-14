OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9R 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - HiPi will provide creators with multiple avenues to earn from content creation: Rohit Chadda shares success story, way forward

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Realme 8 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11