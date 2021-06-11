OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone The OPPO A74 5G is priced starting at 17990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OPPO A74 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed ahead of the launch: Details here

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Xiaomi 200W fast charging to reduce 20 percent of full battery capacity in 2 years

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11