OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo F19.

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 is 6.43-inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Oppo F19 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo F19 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Oppo F19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.