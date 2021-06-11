OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 Pro smartphone The Oppo F19 Pro is priced starting at 21490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo F19 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUBG New State three locations for Troi map revealed ahead of the launch: Details here

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11