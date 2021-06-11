OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M3 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Realme X7 Max 5G - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including RAM, Battery, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, Camera, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQOO Z3 - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Camera, and Price in India

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.