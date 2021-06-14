OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Realme 8. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 is 6.4 inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Realme 8 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Realme 8 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999. Also Read - HiPi will provide creators with multiple avenues to earn from content creation: Rohit Chadda shares HiPi's success story, way forward

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 of 5000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.