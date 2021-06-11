OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone The Realme X7 Max 5G is priced starting at 26999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Realme X7 Max 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - iOS 4 is now available again on modern iPhones, complete with Home button: How to get it

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Realme X7 Max 5G features a 6.43-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme X7 Max 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Realme X7 Max 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Realme X7 Max 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Max 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Max 5G of 4500mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Max 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11