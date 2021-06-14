OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A52 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A52 is priced starting at 26499 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G India launch expected soon, specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a 6.5-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A52 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 26499.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A52 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A52 of 4500mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A52 runs on Android 11