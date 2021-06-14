OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A72 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G India launch expected soon, specs leaked: Here's what to expect

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A72 is 6.70-inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 but you can grab it at cheaper price of Rs 21,999: Here’s how

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A52 - Here's Comparison of Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, RAM, OS, Camera Features, Price in India, and Various Other Specifications

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.