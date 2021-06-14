OnePlus has launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone priced starting at 22999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V21 5G smartphone The Vivo V21 5G is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Vivo V21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, OS, Price in India, and Other Features

Display and Design-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2404×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V21 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Vivo V21 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Vivo V21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V21 5G has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V21 5G of 4000 mAh. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V21 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11.1Based on Android 11