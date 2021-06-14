OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Camera Features, Battery Performance, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 5000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.