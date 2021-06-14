OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 11X with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X. Also Read - HiPi will provide creators with multiple avenues to earn from content creation: Rohit Chadda shares success story, way forward

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is 6.43 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus 9 5G - Compare Latest Specifications Including Camera, RAM, Price in India, Battery Performance, OS, and Many More Features

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord CE 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X is based on their different variants. OnePlus Nord CE 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 22999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Realme 8 - Check Out Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size, RAM, Processor, OS, and Price in India

Camera -The OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X of 4520mAh.

OS-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.