OnePlus hosted a special event today wherein it launched the OnePlus 10R smartphone and the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earbuds. In addition to this, the company also launched the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G smartphone. The newly launched OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite joins the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G smartphone that was launched in India back in February this year at a starting price of Rs 24,000. The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with features like a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 5G processor, a 64MP camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - OnePlus 10R launched in India with Dimensity 8100 at Rs 38,999: Check features, availability

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G price and availability

As far pricing is concerned, the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes in two variants. The 6GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 19,999 while the 8GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 21,999. It will go on sale in the country starting 12PM on April 30 via OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, Reliance Digital Stores, Croma Stores and select partner stores. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G Vs OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Competition gets more intense

OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6.59-inches LCD display with a resolution of 2412×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. It also features support for sRGB and Display P3 technologies. Coming to performance, the newly launched Nord CE2 Lite 5G smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. It runs Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 out-of-the-box. Also Read - OnePlus reveals details of OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds, ahead of the launch on April 28

Talking about cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with 6P lenses, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The rear camera setup comes with features such as AI Scene Enhancement, slow-motion video, dual-view video, HDR and Nightscape mode among others. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera with Sony’s IMX471 sensor.

As far as the battery is concerned, OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Other features include WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G connectivity, GPS, in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour variants.