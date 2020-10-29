OnePlus Nord users in India are getting the latest features with a new update this week. The phone gets October 2020 security patch as well as system improvements. But the most important part about the update is the compatibility with Gaming Space for Nord users. This was first introduced with the flagship OnePlus phones. And now, it is trickling down to the mid-range phone as well. With Gaming Space, Nord users will get new set of tools that work in the Fnatic Mode. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 with OxygenOS 10.5 launched: Price, specifications

The update is rolling out over-the-air (OTA) but right now it’s a staged release. So, it’s possible some of you might not get it immediately. You can check out more details about the update on OnePlus Forums. The OxygenOS update version 10.5.9 is compatible with the Indian and EU variant of the Nord. In addition to the security patch and new feature, users will see improvement in Bluetooth connection. Network reception also gets better with new update. OnePlus offers multiple tools for gamers on its smartphone. With these, the user can block calls/message notifications or even get it overlaid at the top of the display. Also Read - OnePlus Nord launched in India: Here are the top 5 features of the smartphone

OnePlus Nord specifications

OnePlus offers the Snapdragon 765G chipset in the Nord that is still an exclusivity in India. The Snapdragon 765G enables 5G connectivity at an affordable price, although India is yet to get 5G. The phone also packs a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An in-display fingerprint sensor also makes it to the mix.

The OnePlus Nord also houses 4,115mAh battery as its power source. OnePlus throws in its 30W Warp Charge system, promising a full charge in an hour. The front camera system comes with two image sensors, i.e. a 32-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. OnePlus Nord also features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. This is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras.

