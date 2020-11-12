OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Gone are the days when OnePlus used to focus on just a single great smartphone in a year. In 2020, OnePlus sells a variety of smartphones across various price points. There’s the OnePlus 8 series as well as the OnePlus 8T taking care of the premium segments. The Nord series is a new addition to OnePlus’ stable that caters to the budget centric consumers. OnePlus promised the same Oxygen OS experience on these phones but it turns out it never intended to bring the update experience to these phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE coming: AMOLED display, 65W fast charging already confirmed

In a recent statement to Android Central, OnePlus says that the recently launched Nord N10 and Nord N100 will just be getting a single Android update in their lifecycle. This makes it a sad case for prospective buyers of these cheap Nord phones, given that they launched with Android 10 onboard. A single OS update means OnePlus will only release the Android 11 update to these phones, which has been out for two months now. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

Just one OS upgrade for the newest OnePlus Nord phones

Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with same specs but bold new design

For fans of OnePlus, this is a big letdown. OnePlus is one of the very few brands that has stood by its older phones, delivering Android upgrades. Its flagship models get up to three OS upgrades and one year extra of security support. For the Nord N10 and Nord N100, the idea to stick to just a single OS upgrade could be a dealbreaker for many, given that the software experience is one of the key factors consumers buy OnePlus devices.

OnePlus does say that it will deliver two years of security updates to these Nord devices. Hence, most users should be good enough for a period of two years before looking to change their handsets. The Nord N10 and N100 launched with Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10.5 and will only get the Android 11 update – a software version that’s already there on the latest Android smartphones in 2020.

OnePlus says that it is following the industry standards for the budget smartphone category with the single platform upgrade. However, rival Samsung has started seeding at least two Android OS upgrades to its mass-market smartphones. Some of the recent midrange Galaxy A series devices are set to get three Android OS upgrades in their lifetime.

Companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Motorola usually deliver a single Android upgrade to their affordable phones. In fact, for the entry-level segment, some of these phones don’t even get an OS update ever. Companies like Xiaomi and Realme simply keep giving custom skin updates but retain the old OS.