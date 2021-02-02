comscore OnePlus Nord N1 could succeed Nord N10 in 2021
OnePlus Nord N1 could be the next affordable phone from OnePlus in 2021

The Nord N1 is tipped to succeed last year’s Nord N10 budget smartphone. It will join the OnePlus 9 series as part the company’s 2021 launches.

The OnePlus Nord sparked off a new class of mid-range smartphone in India last year that focused on an all-round experience instead of just high-end specifications. However, the international variants of the Nord were cheaper and inferior budget smartphones, both of which never made it to India. The Nord N10 and N100 were unable to impress the international critics too. It seems OnePlus is burning the midnight oil to come up with an updated model soon. Also Read - Xiaomi leads India's smartphone shipments in 2020, reveals Counterpoint

Max J., who has a reliable track record of leaking OnePlus stuff, has confirmed a name for the next Nord device – Nord N1. He does not have any specifications or a launch timeline to back up the new name, but he does assure that OnePlus will present it as the successor to the Nord N10. For your reference, the Nord N10 was the better of the N-series devices in the US, complete with a 5G chipset from Qualcomm. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei finally settles for 'Nothing'

OnePlus Nord N1 coming in 2021 as the next budget OnePlus device

As of now, the Nord N1 is just a name, and there’s a lot left to your imagination and research to figure out the specifications as well as features. Given that OnePlus usually upgrades its phones by some notable margin, we expect the Nord N1 to be somewhat similar to the likes of the Moto G 5G and the Xiaomi Mi 10i, both of which are way cheaper than the flagship Nord. Also Read - OnePlus launches Limited Edition Buds Z in India

Hence, we could expect the Snapdragon 750G chipset and the presence of a 120Hz AMOLED display from the OnePlus 8T. The display could also feature an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner, which will be an upgrade over the rear-mounted capacitive scanner on the Nord N10. OnePlus could retain the cameras from the older phone but upgrade the battery as well as the charging system. We won’t be surprised if OnePlus decides to opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 5G chip for the Nord N1 as cost-cutting measures.

On the other hand, OnePlus could retain 80 percent of the Nord N10’s features and upgrade only the display along with some minor components to improve the experience. The new model could possibly make it to India and other markets this time, given that OnePlus is aiming to increase its offerings across all price ranges this year.

Previous leaks have hinted at a OnePlus 9E joining the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro this year. The OnePlus 9E is expected to be a OnePlus equivalent of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Motorola Edge S, and Xiaomi Mi 10T.

  Published Date: February 2, 2021 9:52 AM IST

Best Sellers