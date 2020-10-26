OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 listed on OnePlus website ahead of launch

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 have been confirmed by OnePlus ahead of their rumoured launch today. The phones are listed on OnePlus US website right now; however, the website doesn’t show any details about the two phones apart from their branding. The listings will likely be populated at the time of the launch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked: Up to 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras

OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 will join the company’s mid-range Nord lineup that was introduced earlier this year with the launch of OnePlus Nord. The Chinese smartphone maker had not launched the OnePlus Nord in North America, saying it will bring other Nord-series phones to the region. It is now set to fulfil that promise. As mentioned, apart from the two phone names under OnePlus Nord menu, the OnePlus US website shows nothing about the two phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord First Impressions: Possibly the Thor to electrify the mid-range

OnePlus had started teasing the new entrants in the Nord series late last month with a teaser on the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account. Apart from that the company on Sunday teased the arrival of two new phones in the series via a tweet.

It has shared little else about the two phones; however, the tech media has been abuzz with leaks and rumours about the two phones over the last few weeks.

On Sunday, 91Mobiles reported that OnePlus Nord N100 price is expected to be EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the base 4GB + 64GB model in Europe. The US pricing is still a mystery. The phone is rumoured to be going on sale starting November 10.

There is no word on the India launch of Nord N10 5G and Nord N100; however, we will likely hear more when the company introduces the two phones today at 05:30pm, as per reports.