OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 are official. After weeks of leaks and rumours, OnePlus on Monday officially unveiled the two phones. Both phones are noticeably less powerful than the OnePlus Nord that was launched in July this year. OnePlus Nord was the first smartphone in the company’s new mid-range lineup that is now being expanded with these two new phones. OnePlus originally made its mark in the phone market with value-for-money flagships, but it had slightly wandered off from its core philosophy. OnePlus Nord range is an attempt to get back to its roots. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 price

OnePlus Nord N10 price is set at GBP 329 (roughly Rs. 31,700), whereas OnePlus Nord N100 will retail at GBP 179 (roughly Rs. 17,300) in the UK. The two phones will go on sale in Europe first, followed by North America. According to OnePlus, it will offer Nord N10 in Midnight Ice and Nord N100 in Midnight Frost. Sales open for Nord N100 on November 10 in the UK, Nord N10 5G will be available on a later date in November. Also Read - OnePlus Nord finally launches with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 6 cameras and 12GB RAM

Today we are making our fast and smooth user experience available to even more people.

Give a warm welcome to OnePlus Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Lhflm3UdsZ — OnePlus UK (@OnePlus_UK) October 26, 2020

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

According to OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with support for a microSD card. The phone also packs 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging. It runs on OxygenOS 10.5, based on Android 10.

On the imaging front, OnePlus Nord N10 5G brings a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies as well.

Other key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 5G include 5G support, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and rear fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ screen and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC. The phone also packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Additionally, there is a triple rear camera system on board that consists of a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The front shooter is an 8-megapixel camera that can be used for selfies and video calls. Further, you will get 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, 4G, dual-SIM connectivity, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Same as OnePlus Nord N10 5G, OnePlus Nord N100 also runs on OxygenOS 10.5, based on Android 10. Lastly, you will get dual stereo speakers and rear fingerprint sensor on Nord N100.