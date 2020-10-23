comscore OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobile
  • OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked: Up to 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras
News

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked: Up to 90Hz display, 64MP triple cameras

Mobile

The official specifications of the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 have been leaked. These are purely midrange phones with generic specifications.

  • Published: October 23, 2020 1:42 PM IST
OnePlus Nord Lite concept

Credits: Concept Creator

It is no surprise that OnePlus is coming up with two more Nord devices before the end of the year. Leaks have long suggested a Nord N10 and Nord N100 joining the Nord as OnePlus’ new budget lineup. While the launch is expected to happen by mid-November, a tip from Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has revealed all the specifications of these phones. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 are new affordable smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 9 may launch earlier than usual, March announcement expected

The Nord N10 is clearly the superior phone based on the leaked specifications while the Nord N100 is the more affordable model (we always assumed the opposite). These phones are borrowing only a little from the Nord but have decent specifications otherwise. The N10 is using the Snapdragon 690 whereas the N100 is using the Snapdragon 460 chip. Let’s dive into the full specifications of these phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, borrows from the OnePlus 8T a lot

OnePlus Nord N10

The Nord N10 is supposed to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus, based on the leaked specifications. The phone is using a the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 chipset, which is yet to be used by any phone manufacturer in India. This is accompanied by 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series under development with codename Lemonade, hints tipster

The phone is using a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is using a 4300mAh battery and gets a USB-C port for charging. The N10 is getting a 3.5mm headphone jack – a rarity for a OnePlus device. As for the camera, the Nord N10 will use a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You are also getting two 2-megapixel cameras.

OnePlus Nord N100

The Nord N100 is the most affordable device, as it seems from the leaked specifications. The N100 gets a weaker Snapdragon 460 chipset, which only supports 4G LTE connectivity. The sheet suggests 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard on this one. For the display, the N100 is relying on a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Since the leak does not mention the refresh rate, it could be using a standard 60Hz panel.

The N100 is relying on a 5000mAh battery and will rely on a USB-C port for charging. You will also find a headphone jack on the N100. The cameras take a hit due to the supposedly lower cost. There’s supposed to be a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

Also Read

New OnePlus Nord phones tipped to launch on October 26: Check details

We suggest you should not believe them blindly given that OnePlus is yet to announce anything officially. However, OnLeaks has had a reliable track record on leaks and OnePlus might actually bring these phones with the same specifications. What do you think of the new Nord devices? Would you be interested in these based on the specifications?

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 23, 2020 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Mobile
OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Telecom

BSNL to offer extra 1140 minutes with revised prepaid STV 135: Check details

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

Mobile

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 10 का नया 4GB वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 8,999 रुपये

Huawei Mate 30E Pro स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

POCO ने Flipkart Big Billion Days sale में बेच दिए 10 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्टफोन

गुजरात के इन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा मोबाइल गेमर्स, जानें दिल्ली और मुंबई का हाल

PUBG Unban? भारत में वापसी के मिले संकेत, कंपनी कर रही हायरिंग

Latest Videos

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop
OnePlus 8T camera review

Reviews

OnePlus 8T camera review
Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Mobile
OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked
Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details

Mobile

Micromax to launch new 'IN' series of phones on November 3: Check details
iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Mobile

iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android

Apps

WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more

Smart TVs

Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K at 60 fps, Dolby Audio & more

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers