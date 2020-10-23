OnePlus Nord N10, Nord N100 specifications leaked

It is no surprise that OnePlus is coming up with two more Nord devices before the end of the year. Leaks have long suggested a Nord N10 and Nord N100 joining the Nord as OnePlus’ new budget lineup. While the launch is expected to happen by mid-November, a tip from Steve Hemmerstoffer, popularly known as OnLeaks on Twitter, has revealed all the specifications of these phones. The Nord N10 and Nord N100 are new affordable smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 9 may launch earlier than usual, March announcement expected

The Nord N10 is clearly the superior phone based on the leaked specifications while the Nord N100 is the more affordable model (we always assumed the opposite). These phones are borrowing only a little from the Nord but have decent specifications otherwise. The N10 is using the Snapdragon 690 whereas the N100 is using the Snapdragon 460 chip. Let’s dive into the full specifications of these phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, borrows from the OnePlus 8T a lot

OnePlus Nord N10

The Nord N10 is supposed to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus, based on the leaked specifications. The phone is using a the 5G-enabled Snapdragon 690 chipset, which is yet to be used by any phone manufacturer in India. This is accompanied by 6GB RAM as well as 128GB storage. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series under development with codename Lemonade, hints tipster

The phone is using a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is using a 4300mAh battery and gets a USB-C port for charging. The N10 is getting a 3.5mm headphone jack – a rarity for a OnePlus device. As for the camera, the Nord N10 will use a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. You are also getting two 2-megapixel cameras.

OnePlus Nord N100

The Nord N100 is the most affordable device, as it seems from the leaked specifications. The N100 gets a weaker Snapdragon 460 chipset, which only supports 4G LTE connectivity. The sheet suggests 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as standard on this one. For the display, the N100 is relying on a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display. Since the leak does not mention the refresh rate, it could be using a standard 60Hz panel.

The N100 is relying on a 5000mAh battery and will rely on a USB-C port for charging. You will also find a headphone jack on the N100. The cameras take a hit due to the supposedly lower cost. There’s supposed to be a 13-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera is using an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

We suggest you should not believe them blindly given that OnePlus is yet to announce anything officially. However, OnLeaks has had a reliable track record on leaks and OnePlus might actually bring these phones with the same specifications. What do you think of the new Nord devices? Would you be interested in these based on the specifications?