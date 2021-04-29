comscore OnePlus Nord N10 successor, OnePlus Ebba, launch seems imminent as it bags IMDA certification
OnePlus Nord N10 successor, OnePlus Ebba, launch seems imminent as it bags IMDA certification

OnePlus is seemingly developing the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, which is said to be the OnePlus Ebba. Check details here.

OnePlus is seemingly developing the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10, which is said to be the OnePlus Ebba. A lot has been revealed about the alleged OnePlus smartphone in the past. Now, the OnePlus Nord N10 successor has received IMDA certification with the model number EB2103. This hints at the imminent launch of the OnePlus Ebba. Also Read - Best Snapdragon 870 equipped Indian smartphones to buy in April 2020

The IMDA certification shows that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will include several connectivity features such as 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal any other information about the device. To recollect, the smartphone previously received BIS certification with the model number EB2101. However, BIS listing too didn’t reveal much about what the phone will bring to the table. Also Read - iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Which 5G smartphone is a better deal for you?

OnePlus Nord N10 successor: What we know

The OnePlus Nord N10 successor has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the past. The most popular one among all is by a popular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka @OnLeaks. Hemmerstoffer previously posted a render of a mysterious OnePlus phone, which was later said to be the OnePlus Ebba or the Nord N10 successor. Also Read - COVID-19 symptoms monitoring: 5 affordable blood oxygen saturation monitoring watches to buy

The phone that the render showed included a corner punch-hole camera and a rectangular rear camera module. It also showed a triple camera setup at the back and a glossy plastic panel with shiny metal frame. Some of the other specifications that the leak revealed include: a 6.49-inch display, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming OnePlus Ebba is said to be an improved version of the predecessor. Launched last year, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G includes a 6.49-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card. The phone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G includes a quad rear camera setup that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a monochrome lens. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The phone packs a 4,300mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T.

  • Published Date: April 29, 2021 9:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 29, 2021 9:48 AM IST

