OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update brings March security patch, minor improvements

OnePlus Nord N100, the Chinese brand’s budget smartphone is getting a new firmware update that brings March software security patch. The update is being rolled out in North America and EU regions. The packages come with different version numbers, however, the software update in both regions include similar changes and improvements. North American users will get OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with 10.5.7.BE81AA build number. While EU users will be getting OxygenOS 10.5.9 software update with 10.5.9.BE83BA build number. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

Notably, the firmware update for the OnePlus Nord N100 only includes the security patch for March and the usual system improvements. Here’s the OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS 10.5.7/10.5.9 update changelog Also Read - Google Doodle celebrates Dr. Vera Gedroits’ 151st birthday, Russia’s first female military surgeon

OnePlus Nord N100 OxygenOS update changelog

System Also Read - Facebook to soon allow Messenger users to directly chat with WhatsApp users on the platform

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

As usual, this is an incremental OTA rollout, which means only a few users will be getting the update on their OnePlus Nord phones. OnePlus notes that a wider rollout will begin in a few days.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N100, the affordable offering from the company was introduced in select markets last year, but it never made its way to India. However, fresh reports, suggest, that a new Nord-series phone might hit the Indian shores soon. The purported OnePlus Nord N1 was recently spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing with the model number ‘EB2101.’

Recently, alleged renders of the OnePlus Nord N1 were posted by @OneLeaks aka tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, revealing the design of the phone. The renders showed the phone featuring a design similar to the OnePlus Nord N10 except for housing triple rear cameras instead of the quad-camera system. A side-mounted fingerprint reader could also be seen. As per reports, the new Nord phone is expected to offer a flat 6.49-inch LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The OnePlus Nord N1 is tipped to come with 5G support.