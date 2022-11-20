OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 11 series sometime later this year or in early 2023. The series will have a couple of phones with the top model having Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Amidst this, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE, which was released back in August in the US, is up for sale in India. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 leak reveals design, features of company's next flagship earbuds

The smartphone is being sold on both the popular online shopping websites, Flipkart and Amazon. The smartphone is listed along with its specs and is priced under Rs 15,000.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE gets listed on Flipkart and Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Flipkart as well as Amazon. It is priced at Rs 14,990 on Flipkart and Rs 14,588 on Amazon. This is likely the unofficial listing as the brand hasn't revealed any details about the phone nor is it listed on the company's official website.

Just for comparison, the Nord 20 SE was launched for $178.49, which is around Rs 14,500. Although unofficial, the India pricing is in line with the US price.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE specifications

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE is an entry-level smartphone having modern specifications. It has a 6.56-inch punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. It is an LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which for the uninitiated, is a basic chipset. The octa-core chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As for cameras, the smartphone has a dual camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

The device houses a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. For security, the handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

It doesn’t support 5G, in case you are wondering.