OnePlus Nord N200 5G specs gets confirmed, price to be under $250: Report

OnePlus N200 will come with 5G compatibility along with a 90Hz refresh rate display and will be priced under $250 (approximately Rs 18,202) in the US. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free by participating in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

According to a report by PCMag, OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be priced under $250 and will come with 5G support and a 90Hz refresh rate display. Apart from this, the Nord N200 will come with a 6.49-inch full HD LCD display, which will bring the device’s screen up to the level of last year’s Nord N10. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price: OnePlus

The report also states that the device will feature a triple camera setup on the back, a hole-punch front-facing camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price leaked ahead of launch in India and you might be intrigued

“OnePlus is committed to making the 5G experience more accessible than ever, and the OnePlus Nord N200 5G is a testament to that commitment. We believe that the N200 5G will allow more users to enjoy the fast and smooth OnePlus 5G experience,” the company said in an official blog post. However, it is yet to reveal the launch date for the same.

OnePlus CEO, Pete Lau in an interview with PCMag stated that the “N200 is a big step up”, however, “the 10 and 200 models remain in different lanes.” Thus hinting that the company is working on an upgraded OnePlus N20, which could launch at a later date.

“5G will fundamentally reshape the future of telecommunications and has been an important focus of OnePlus’ R&D efforts,” said Lau. “The increased internet speed will certainly influence the way people utilize their devices and apps,” he added.