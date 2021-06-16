OnePlus Nord N200 is the cheapest 5G phone from the company, price stands under Rs 20,000

OnePlus launches a new Nord smartphone dubbed the OnePlus Nord N200. The smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed to not bring the OnePlus Nord N200 to India. The newly launched 5G smartphone will be specific to the United States and Canada, the company previously revealed. Interestingly, this is the cheapest 5G smartphone OnePlus has launched so far. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE open sale in India today: Where to buy, price in India, cashback offers

Taking a closer look at the OnePlus Nord N200, the smartphone packs features such as FHD+ display, Snapdragon 480 processor, 5G support, 13-megapixel triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery with fast charging support, and much more. OnePlus offers all of this under the price of Rs 20,000. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 but you can grab it at cheaper price of Rs 21,999: Here’s how

OnePlus Nord N200 price

OnePlus Nord N200 comes in 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant price at $240, which roughly translates to around Rs 17,600 approx. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 25 on exclusively by T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile in the US. Going forward, the phone will be available on other platforms including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and OnePlus site. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: Focusing on its Core

OnePlus Nord N200 specs

The OnePlus Nord N200 looks slightly different when compared to its predecessor OnePlus Nord N100, launched last year. The new Nord offers a punch hole design on the front, while the rear panel includes three large sensors followed by the LED flash. The fingerprint sensor has also shifted beneath the power button on the side from the back panel.

As far as the specs are concerned, the OnePlus Nord N200 includes a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 90hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage with microSD card support for expanding the storage. It is packed with a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, the phone runs on OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N200 includes triple sensors at the back consisting of 13-megapixel primary sensor + 2-megapixel sensor + 2-megapixel third sensor. For selfies, the phone includes a 16-megapixel front shooter that sits inside the punch hole.