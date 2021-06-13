OnePlus Nord N200 launch moves closer as the 5G phone appears on FCC listing

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India last week at a price starting at Rs 22,999. Following the launch of the Nord CE 5G in the country, OnePlus is set to launch the Nord N200 but not in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already confirmed to bring the OnePlus Nord N200 to the US and Canada. While the smartphone has been confirmed, the company hasn’t revealed the launch date or its specifications yet. Rumours so far have revealed June 15 as the launch date of the Nord N200, the phone has now appeared on FCC listing. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Does 4G still outdo 5G at a lesser price?

The FCC listing hints at the imminent launch of the OnePlus Nord N200 smartphone. The listing reveals two models of the alleged Nord N200 5G including DE2117 and DE2118. While the listing has not revealed many details, it looks like one of the two models will head to the US while the second one will hit Canada.

The OnePlus Nord N200 will not launch in India, the company already confirmed this at the time of announcing the launch date of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. While we don't know the specifications of the OnePlus Nord N200 yet, it is suggested that the smartphone could be a rebranded version of the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will go on open sale on June 16 on Amazon and OnePlus.in. The smartphone comes in three variants in India – 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage at Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The OnePlus phone is already available for pre-booking in India. You get to buy the phone in three colour options – Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, and Silver Ray.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.53-inch display with 90hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Other features of the new OnePlus Nord include a 4500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup (64MP + 8MP + 2MP), 16-megapixel front camera, among others.