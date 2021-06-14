OnePlus Nord N200 to be company's most affordable 5G phone: Design, full specs leak

Following the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to launch another Nord device dubbed the OnePlus Nord N200. While the company is yet to announce the launch date, rumours and leaks suggest that the smartphone will go official as early as tomorrow, i.e on June 15. New leak reveals the design and the specs sheet of the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 is a rebranded version of Realme X9 Pro, launch next month: Report

Popular leakster Evan Blass has revealed renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200. Blass also revealed the full specs sheet of the OnePlus phone. It is suggested that the OnePlus Nord N200 will be the cheapest 5G smartphone ever by the company. Looks like it will be much cheaper than the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which starts at Rs 22,999 in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 launch moves closer as the 5G phone appears on FCC listing

OnePlus Nord N200 design

The renders reveal the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 completely. The renders show the OnePlus Nord N200 with triple rear cameras paired with LED flash. In the renders, the phone appears in greyish black colour. We believe there will be other colour options as well. The power button on this one will double up as fingerprint sensor. On the front, the phone appears with punch-hole and slim bezels. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Does 4G still outdo 5G at a lesser price?

OnePlus Nord N200 specs

As per the new leak, the OnePlus Nord N200 will come packed with a 6.49-inch IPS LCD punch-hole display that offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card slot.

The leak further reveals the upcoming OnePlus phone will come packed with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord N200 is said to include a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front and triple rear cameras consisting of a 13-megapixel primary lens + 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel monochrome camera paired with a LED flash. For security, the smartphone is said to include a side mounted fingerprint sensor and face ID support.

OnePlus Nord N200 price

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord N200 will not launch in India. The smartphone is said to be limited only to the US and Canada. While the company is yet to confirm the price of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, rumours and leaks have revealed that in the US it will be priced under $250, which roughly translates to Rs 18,000.