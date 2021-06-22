OnePlus Nord N200 to get just one Android OS OxygenOS 11 update

You have to pay a price for 5G, even if you aren’t using it now. Whether it’s a flagship-grade phone or a cheap one, costs come in all shapes and sizes. OnePlus recently demonstrated the same for the Nord N200 5G, which was announced for the US recently. The phone is only set to receive one Android OS update in its lifetime, despite carrying the OnePlus name. Also Read - OnePlus phones in future will continue to run OxygenOS despite merger with Oppo: Report

The company is compensating for that elsewhere with a promised three years of maintenance updates. But there's no timeline given for delivering these software updates to the Nord N200. Hence, it could take a few years for OnePlus to deliver the single Android OS update and a few months for those maintenance updates.

Nord N200 to be miser with updates

The Nord N200 is the company's most affordable smartphone for the US, starting at $239. OnePlus is using a Snapdragon 480 chip to bring 5G to the masses with this one. However, the operating system of choice is Android 11 based OxygenOS 11. Hence, it would only get the Android 12 update as and when OnePlus deems fit to deliver.

This is completely opposite to what OnePlus used to offer in the past. OnePlus made a name for itself with timely software updates for older phones across three years. The Nord series deviates from that philosophy entirely. Most Nord models are expected to get up to two years of OS updates, with the entry-level models only getting a single one now.

The Nord CE that launched in India is in a better position regarding OS updates. OnePlus has promised two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. That said, the Nord CE is ever so slightly cheaper than the OG Nord, starting at Rs 22,999 for the base version. Despite the slight drop in prices, the Nord CE compromises a lot with its choice of chip, build materials, camera performance and more.

OnePlus is expected to drop another model in the Nord series in the coming months. The Nord 2 is expected to be a true successor to the Nord, with leaks suggesting the Dimensity 1200 chip taking over from the Snapdragon 765G chip. The phone is also expected to use the same main camera sensor as the OnePlus 9 Pro.