OnePlus Nord new OxygenOS update released: Bug fixes, security patch

With talks of a new OnePlus Nord launching in India in the next few weeks, existing Nord users are wondering about updates. There’s new good news on that front – OnePlus is releasing a new OxygenOS update for the 2020 Nord with several big fixes as well as the latest security patch. The update is rolling out as you read this, although the company is restricting the release in batches. Also Read - This is when and how you can buy OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India

The update is dubbed OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 and is released in batches across Nord users around the world. The most significant addition with this update is the May Security Patch. Moreover, OnePlus has also rolled out a couple of bug fixes to the Nord, most importantly to the phone’s cameras, file manager, and the base system. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G to have all core features of the Nord, Nord N200 5G to debut later: Report

OnePlus Nord gets new OxygenOS 11 update

Here’s a complete changelog of the OxygenOS 11.1.13 update listed on the OnePlus forums. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch on June 10: 5 things confirmed about the upcoming Nord

System

– Fixed the issue that the card coupon is not available as a widget

– Fixed the issue that missed calls are marked as call answered on another device in call logs

– Fixed known issues and improved system stability

– Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Network

-Improved the speed of Wi-Fi connection

Camera

– Fixed the abnormal preview display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode

– Fixed the issue that Camera becomes unresponsive when setting profile photo in Contact

– Fixed the frame drops issue with videos taken by Camera

– Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios

– Fixed the occasional issue that Flash effect may fail in some scenarios

File Manager

– Fixed abnormal display issue while copying files to OTG storage

OnePlus states that prior to installing the update, users need to have at least 3GB of free space on the device. Additionally, the battery should be charged to at least 30 percent before the installation process begins.

While the old Nord gets a new OxygenOS 11 update, the company is preparing to release a cheaper Nord model in India in the next few weeks. It will be called the Nord CE 5G and is expected to feature a 5G Snapdragon 700 series chip at a price lower than the original Nord’s price.