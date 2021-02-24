OnePlus Nord gets Android 10 stable update, wait for Android 11 continues

OnePlus has been testing the Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 build on the Nord for a while and it seems to be set for a stable release soon. OnePlus, however, hasn’t given us a date for the stable rollout yet without giving any reason. Moreover, the Nord team has just released another Oxygen OS 10 build with the latest Android Security Patch. Does that mean Nord users have to wait longer for Android 11? Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e new details leaked: See what has been revealed

Even though you can download the Oxygen OS 11 update in the form of a beta version, OnePlus wants most of you to stick to the stable Oxygen OS 10 for now. The latest release, titled Oxygen OS 10.5.11, brings the January Security Patch to the Nord along with some OS stability amendments. There are no new features or additions, which hints at this being just a maintenance update ahead of the Android 11 release. Also Read - OnePlus 8T 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro prices drop in India ahead of OnePlus 9 launch

OnePlus Nord gets another Android 10-based update

OnePlus was among the first few OEMs to release its iteration of Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 series devices last year. Later, the OnePlus 8T launched with Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11. OnePlus also promised Android 11 for the Nord and older devices in the months following. However, the Nord along with the OnePlus 7 series got the Android 11 beta in January 2021. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro likely to feature LTPO display: Everything you need to know

The Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 update is a substantial update for older OnePlus phones. Along with all the Android 11 goodies, Oxygen OS 11 brings a vast UI overhaul along with a few OnePlus extras. The community-demanded Always On Display feature makes it to the Nord with the Oxygen OS 11 update, bringing 10 new clock styles along with a new Canvas AOD.

OnePlus is yet to give out a release date for the Oxygen OS 11 version but the beta versions seem stable so far (we are using the Nord with a Android 11 update). Despite the delay, the Nord still makes for a solid smartphone in its price category. This Snapdragon 765G-powered smartphone is plenty fast for gamers and multi-taskers

You also get a large 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The quad-camera system isn’t the best in its segment; shutterbugs should look for alternatives in this price segment.

Most importantly, the Nord isn’t high on value, especially after 8 months since its launch. The base 6GB RAM variant at Rs 24,999 is no more available and so is the 8GB RAM variant. OnePlus currently sells the 12GB RAM variant only via Amazon and you have to spend a sum of Rs 29,999.

Has OnePlus stopped manufacturing the Nord? Is it just emptying out the stocks? Are we going to get a new Nord variant soon?