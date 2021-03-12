OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

A couple of days ago, OnePlus finally released the Android 11 update for its most affordable Nord after beta testing for a whole month. However, the initial rollout to a limited batch of devices has magnified several bugs and issues, eventually leading OnePlus to withdraw the update. The company reached out via an official statement to its users informing about the delay in its official release. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed in official teaser video: Four rear cameras, curved back design

The Nord’s first build of Android 11, also known as Oxygen OS 11, has been reported to hold a lot of bugs and issues. Some of the popular issues found on the OnePlus community and social media include battery drain, slower charging, GPS issues, and more. OnePlus is currently working on an updated build to fix the issues and will release it soon, says the company. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to offer in-box charging adaptor unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21

OnePlus Nord Android 11 update halted

The OnePlus Nord has been around since June 2020 and has been a popular choice in the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone segment. The phone launched with Oxygen OS 10 based on Android 10 and it took OnePlus until end of December 2020 to release the first public beta of Oxygen OS 11. Throughout the beta stage, OnePlus released a total of three open beta versions, before the final stable release came out. Also Read - OnePlus’ March 23 OnePlus 9 series online launch event: Here’s what to expect

Along with the Nord, OnePlus also released the beta versions of Android 11 for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T Pro devices. However, these phones are also in the beta testing stage and bugs are yet to be fixed for these devices.

The Nord is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 29,999. Do note that OnePlus is only selling the top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in India. With rumours of a Nord 2 coming in the next few months, it seems that OnePlus has no plan to bring the more affordable 8GB RAM variant.

The Nord relies on the Snapdragon 765G chipset and that makes it the most affordable OnePlus 5G device you can still buy. However, leaks suggest that OnePlus could be jumping ships to MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chipset. This could make the phone more suited for high-end mobile gaming. There’s also a possibility of a 120Hz AMOLED display coming on the new Nord.