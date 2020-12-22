comscore OnePlus Nord SE could have same specs as Nord | BGR India
OnePlus Nord SE could feature same specs as Nord, design changes expected

OnePlus Nord SE (special edition) could feature the same specifications as the original Nord, but with few design changes.

OnePlus Nord SE will be a special edition of the original Nord with design changes, while the specifications will remain the same. According to a report by PhoneArena and tipster Max Jambor, the Nord SE (special edition) is being created in partnership with designer Joshua Vides, who is best known for his collaborations with brands like Fendi and Converse. Also Read - OnePlus 33W charging adapter passes certification, is this for the OnePlus 9E or Nord SE?

“The new partnership, which we have corroborated with Max Jambor, will primarily focus on aesthetic changes such as custom wallpapers and a specially designed rear panel,” according to the PhoneArena report. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Concept brings color shifting phones closer to reality

It added that OnePlus Nord SE will be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor as in the original OnePlus Nord. The display will also be the same 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED one as well as a quad rear camera setup. The four back cameras on the OnePlus Nord are a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 2-megapixel macro as well as depth cameras. The smartphone gets dual front cameras, a combination of 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series could use Leica lenses for its cameras, hints latest leak

Notably, a previous report by Android Authority claimed that Nord SE will feature slightly upgraded specifications including an OLED display, the company’s Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology, and a 4,500mAh battery. In comparison, OnePlus Nord is backed by a 4115mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge system. It sports in-display fingerprint sensor.

Further, OnePlus Nord SE could be announced shortly after the launch of OnePlus 9, expected to take place sometime in March 2021. The report added that Nord SE could remain exclusive to India and the European Union markets just like the original Nord.

OnePlus Nord was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM model. The 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus Nord will cost Rs 27,999, while the top-end variant with 12GB RAM is priced at Rs 29,999 respectively. OnePlus Nord can be bought in blue and black colour options from Amazon India as well as OnePlus.in.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  Published Date: December 22, 2020 2:15 PM IST

