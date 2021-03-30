OnePlus has been featuring in the rumour mill for the launch of a new Nord phone, allegedly the Nord SE. We have seen various rumours regarding the same, suggesting that the launch will happen soon. However, a new leak reveals that the phone might not launch at all. Also Read - Is OnePlus 9R the fair maiden of the OnePlus land?

Worry not! The company is expected to launch another Nord phone in place of with. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord SE might not launch

As per a known tipster Max Jambor (via Voice), the OnePlus Nord SE will be dropped by the company. For those who don't know, the smartphone was expected to be the 'Special Edition' of the OnePlus Nord that was introduced last year. However, the reason for this remains unknown.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t a new OnePlus Nord phone. A Nord 2 is in the works and is expected to launch pretty soon.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch in less than five months, meaning it could launch sometime around August. This was also the time when the original Nord made its entry.

OnePlus Nord 2 expected features, specs

While we lack concrete details, the OnePlus Nord 2, going by the codename ‘Denniz’ will be another mid-ranger by the company. It is likely to come with 5G support and get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip.

Much like the Nord, the Nord 2 is expected to get quad rear cameras and possibly the inclusion of a duo up front. There could be an AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, the presence of 30W fast charging, and Android 11 with OxygenOS on top.

The company could also launch an OnePlus Nord N10 5G successor, which could arrive in India, unlike the N10.

Since official details are scarce at the time of writing, it’s best to wait for concrete information to pop up. Hence, stay tuned.