Oneplus Nord Starts Getting Android 12 Based Oxygenos Stable Update

OnePlus Nord starts receiving Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update: Check details

The latest update will bring all the Android 12 goodness to OnePlus Nord users

OnePlus Nord starts getting OxygenOS update

OnePlus Nord starts getting the stable version of the Android-12-based OxygenOS 12. The OxygenOS 12 stable update is rolling out soon after OnePlus had released the beta version of the operating system. The new version will be available to users via over the air (OTA) update. The update is being rolled out to users in India. European users of OnePlus Nord might get the software once their firmware is evaluated completely. Also Read - Smartphones launching next week: Vivo X80 series, OnePlus Nord 2T and more

Ahead of the OxygenOS 12 update, you will be notified via a notification. If you want to check for the update manually, just head to the ‘System’ section in the settings. There you will see the option ‘System Updates’, just click on it to check if you’re on the latest version.  OnePlus Nord Users should make sure that the battery level of their phone is above 30% and that a minimum of 3GB of storage space is available. While the update has started rolling out to users, it may not reach you immediately. The company claims that users will start receiving the update in the coming days if they haven’t already. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T tipped to launch in India on May 19: Check expected price, specs

The latest update will bring all the Android 12 goodness to OnePlus Nord users. A few of the best features include new privacy and safety options. It becomes easy to track if any of the major components such as the camera or microphone are in use. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T makes an appearance on Geekbench; chipset, RAM and more leaked

Changelog

For those users working on the Beta 2 version of the OxygenOS 12, here are the changes you’ll witness.

System
[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04
[Fixed] the issue of abnormal Touch sounds
[Fixed] the issue of abnormal boot animation
[Fixed] the occasional issue that unable to start “OK Google” with voice

For users running the stable version of the OxygenOS 11, a complete changelog is visible as you receive the update.

Despite being in the beta stage for quite some time, there are some known issues with the operating system.

Known issues with latest update

-The display of some pages in Settings will be different from the system.
-The screen will glitch in specific scenarios when calling.
-Camera may crash when shooting photos in Portrait mode.
-The abnormal display of thumbnail when taking burst pictures.
-The abnormal display of Quick device connect when in the Guest mode.

  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 10:47 AM IST

