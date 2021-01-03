comscore OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7, 7t to get OxygenOS 11 soon | BGR India
News

OnePlus Nord to get OxygenOS 11 next week

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord will be updated to OxygenOS 11 next week, while OnePlus and OnePlus 7T are next in line, the company has confirmed.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale

OnePlus Nord will receive its first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build starting next week, followed by OnePlus 7 and 7T series, the company confirmed in a forum post. So far, the only OnePlus smartphones that are running Android 11 are the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T. However, it looks like the company wants to update its other devices as well in the coming weeks. Also Read - OnePlus Band first look pictures revealed

OnePlus has revealed that only OnePlus 6 and later devices will receive the OxygenOS 11 update, which means the OnePlus 5 series will not be updated to Android 11. However, the company did not give out a timeline for an update rollout for OnePlus 6/6T. “For users owning OnePlus 6/6T and Nord 10 5G/100, we’ll keep you posted on more details later,” OnePlus said in its post. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series getting Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update

While the first OxygenOS 11 Open Beta build will be rolled out for OnePlus Nord next week, a stable release will only be released in a staged manner after the company has collected feedback from users. Also Read - OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000

The next OnePlus smartphones to get OxygenOS 11 will be the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T. To recall, the devices were scheduled to get the update in December 2020. However, it got delayed due to a problem relating to data decryption failure. The company is already running a Closed Beta test and OxygenOS 11 Open Beta for the devices will be released shortly after OnePlus Nord.

“We know our OnePlus 7 and 7T series users are also eager to have a taste of the latest flavor of Android. We have been working in parallel to release OxygenOS 11 to all these devices at the same time,” as per the post.

The Android 11 brings with it several new features including a simplified user experience. The “Nearby Share” feature in Android 11 lets users share files. Apart from a customizable menu, there’s an option to enable media controls Quick Settings. More features include a customizable power menu, which offers an option to control devices and wallets. The update also has new icon shape overlays such as Vessel, Tapered Rect, and Pebble and redesigned settings for Bubbles notifications. The Bubbles notifications can be found in Apps & Notifications in Settings followed by Notifications.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 3, 2021 3:03 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

34999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Triple - 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48MP + 5MP
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images
Mobiles
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

Apps

WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

News

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Band first look out

Wearables

OnePlus Band first look out
Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

News

Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 rolled out for Samsung Galaxy Note 10
OnePlus Band is in the works, launch sooner than expected

Wearables

OnePlus Band is in the works, launch sooner than expected
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

FAU-G launch date in India : भारत में इस दिन लॉन्च होगा FAU-G गेम, PUBG की बढ़ी मुश्किलें

Xiaomi Mi 11 स्मार्टफोन ने इस मामले में Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max को दी पटखनी

Moto G Stylus 2021 का रेंडर आया सामने, कुछ ऐसा हो डिजाइन, जानें खूबियां

Xiaomi ने Mi 11 Pro स्मार्टफोन को किया टीज, पहली सेल में Mi 11 को मिला धमाकेदार रिस्पॉन्स

Poco F2 स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया टीज, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon
Mobiles
OxygenOS 11 for OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 7/7t soon
Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images

Mobiles

Moto G Stylus 2021 leaked in images
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed on official site
WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020

Apps

WhatsApp: Over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on WhatsApp on NYE 2020
What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

News

What we know about Xiaomi Mi 10i so far

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers