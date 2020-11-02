OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Camera | BGR India

Intro-OnePlus newly launched OnePlus Nord which is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus Nord on July 21 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus Nord comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus Nord measures 184g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. Also Read - OnePlus Nord receiving OxygenOS 10.5.9 update with new gaming tools in India

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord is 6.44 inch, whereas, the screen size of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The OnePlus Nord has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels, while OnePlus 8 Pro has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord is based on its different variants. OnePlus Nord of 6GB is priced at Rs 24999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of 54999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord has 32 Megapixels with Sony IMX616 and 8 Megapixels Ultra Wide Angle Lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord is powered by 4115 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8 Pro both uses a Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

OS-The OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus Nord measures 184g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Variant-The OnePlus Nord is available in 3 variants – 6GB +64GB priced at Rs 24,999, 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 27,999, and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 29,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in 2 variants – 8GB +128GB priced at Rs 54,999 and 12GB +256GB priced at Rs 59,999.