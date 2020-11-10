OnePlus Nord vs Realme X3 - Latest Compare with India Price | BGR India

OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord which is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus Nord on July 21, 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus Nord comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme X3 on 25th June 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus Nord and Realme X3. The OnePlus Nord measures 184g while Realme X3 measures 202g . Also Read - Realme X3 vs Realme X3 SuperZoom - Head to Head Comparison with All Features and Price

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus Nord is 6.44 inch, whereas, the screen size of Realme X3 is 6.6 inches (16.76 cm). The OnePlus Nord has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels while Realme X3 has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus Nord is based on its different variants. OnePlus Nord of 6GB will priced 24999. The price of Realme X3 of 6GB+128GB is of 24999.

Camera -The OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera whereas, Realme X3 has a 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels ultra wide angle + 2 megapixel macro lens + 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom camera. On the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme X3 has a 16 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus Nord is powered by 4115 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X3 of 4200mAh. The OnePlus Nord uses a 30W Warp Charger while the Realme X3 uses 30W Dart Charger

OS-The OnePlus Nord runs OS-1. The Realme X3 runs on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus Nord measures 184g while Realme X3 measures 202g.

Variant-The OnePlus Nord is available in 3 variants. The Realme X3 comes in 2 variants.