OnePlus, Oppo integrates: What this partnership means for users?

OnePlus made a big announcement on Wednesday, which comes as good news for consumers, sort of. OnePlus has announced integration with Oppo. The collaboration between the two companies has been going on for a long time, the only difference now is that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirms the partnership officially.

For the unaware, OnePlus is an Oppo subsidiary, but the two smartphone manufacturers work independently. Going forward, despite the "integration" between the two brands, OnePlus and Oppo will continue to operator separately.

So, what does this integration means for consumers? Will OnePlus now launch Oppo phones? Will OnePlus phones run on ColorOS software? Let's answer these questions here.

Faster software updates

Lau announced the integration via an official blogpost on OnePlus Forum. He explained that the integration will result in shared resources and work better and roll our fast software updates. The integration will allow OnePlus to bring “faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.”

OnePlus and Oppo have collaborated for several projects in the past. Just last year, OnePlus integrated a number of its teams with Oppo, which Lau said has shown positive result. In the official blogpost, Lau mentioned that the company has seen a positive impact by integrating the teams of the two companies. Hence, OnePlus has decided for a deeper integration with Oppo for future.

Lau said in the blogpost, “I’m confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you.”

Independent operation to continue

The integration between the two brands doesn’t mean they will operate together. Lau confirmed in the blogpost that despite the integration OnePlus will continue to operate independently. Lau said that the company will “continue launching OnePlus products, holding events and engaging directly with you for feedback through the same OnePlus channels as before.”

OnePlus Nord 2 could be the first product under the integration

OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch soon. Rumours suggest that the smartphone could go officially as early as next month. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. It is likely that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be the first product to launch under the OnePlus – Oppo integration. Rumours and leaks suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2 will basically be a rebranded version of Oppo Reno 6. The company is yet to confirm the same.