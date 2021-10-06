Google recently released the final AOSP build for Android 12 on its servers and will be rolling out the operating system to Pixel devices in the coming weeks. OnePlus has also revealed the list of its smartphones that will be getting the OxygenOS 12 update. Notably, this will be the first major update released by OnePlus that will integrate the codebase of its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. Also Read - When is OnePlus 9RT launching? Processor, camera details, and more leaked before release

List of eligible OnePlus devices eligible for Android 12 update

OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 will not get the OxygenOS 12 based on the Android 12 update. Considering that these phones launched with Android 10 and the company had only promised a single major Android update.

OxygenOS 12

OxygenOS 12 brings in a number of visual changes, features, a new Private Safe app and more. The update will bring in a refreshed UI, which according to the company uses light and space to make the UI feel more immersive and comfortable. The new Zen Mode and Private Safe include a new design based on light and shadow.

The update also brings in an upgraded Shelf with a wider range of customisations that will help users customise the Shelf according to their needs. The company has also integrated OnePlus Scout into the Shelf, which provides users with a one-stop service for all searches.

The new Notes app brings in new editing functionalities and formatting tools. Apart from this, there is a Doodle feature, which will allow users to sketch their ideas.

Work Life Balance 2.0 brings in a lot of customisations for users. Inside of the settings, users can categorise notifications and messages of different apps in two modes sorted by priority. Additionally, Work Life Balance 2.0 will switch intelligently between profiles according to office locations, Wi-fi networks, or a specific timing you set.

Apart from these, the new OxygenOS 12 brings in a lot of features including three levels of Dark Mode, Toolbox 2.0 for gaming, Canvas AOD 2.0, and a new Private Safe, which will stay isolated from other apps.