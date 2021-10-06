comscore Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features
News

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

Mobiles

OnePlus is currently testing the OxygenOS 12 based on the Android 12 update. Check out the list of all supported OnePlus smartphones that will get the update along with a list of all upcoming features, and more.

OxygenOS 12

Google recently released the final AOSP build for Android 12 on its servers and will be rolling out the operating system to Pixel devices in the coming weeks. OnePlus has also revealed the list of its smartphones that will be getting the OxygenOS 12 update. Notably, this will be the first major update released by OnePlus that will integrate the codebase of its OxygenOS with Oppo’s ColorOS. Also Read - When is OnePlus 9RT launching? Processor, camera details, and more leaked before release

List of eligible OnePlus devices eligible for Android 12 update

OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 will not get the OxygenOS 12 based on the Android 12 update. Considering that these phones launched with Android 10 and the company had only promised a single major Android update. Also Read - Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

OxygenOS 12

OxygenOS 12 brings in a number of visual changes, features, a new Private Safe app and more. The update will bring in a refreshed UI, which according to the company uses light and space to make the UI feel more immersive and comfortable. The new Zen Mode and Private Safe include a new design based on light and shadow. Also Read - 5 best wireless earphones to buy in India under Rs 3,000 on Flipkart, Amazon

OxygenOS 12, Android 12, OnePlus, Google, OxygenOS 12 Android 12, OnePlus OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus Android 12 update

The update also brings in an upgraded Shelf with a wider range of customisations that will help users customise the Shelf according to their needs. The company has also integrated OnePlus Scout into the Shelf, which provides users with a one-stop service for all searches.

The new Notes app brings in new editing functionalities and formatting tools. Apart from this, there is a Doodle feature, which will allow users to sketch their ideas.

OxygenOS 12, Android 12, OnePlus, Google, OxygenOS 12 Android 12, OnePlus OxygenOS 12 update, OnePlus Android 12 update

Work Life Balance 2.0 brings in a lot of customisations for users. Inside of the settings, users can categorise notifications and messages of different apps in two modes sorted by priority. Additionally, Work Life Balance 2.0 will switch intelligently between profiles according to office locations, Wi-fi networks, or a specific timing you set.

Apart from these, the new OxygenOS 12 brings in a lot of features including three levels of Dark Mode, Toolbox 2.0 for gaming, Canvas AOD 2.0, and a new Private Safe, which will stay isolated from other apps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 6, 2021 4:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2021 4:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

34999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Triple - 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

53960

Android 10 with OxygenOS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC
Triple - 48MP+8MP+16MP
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48MP + 5MP
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T

42999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP
OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

39999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP
OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

49999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
48MP+50MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices
Deals
Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices
Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Features

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

Mobiles

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

40 percent gamers are spending Rs 230 a month on mobile games: Report

News

40 percent gamers are spending Rs 230 a month on mobile games: Report

Mark Zuckerberg responds to whistleblower's allegations, says recent claims 'don't make any sense'

News

Mark Zuckerberg responds to whistleblower's allegations, says recent claims 'don't make any sense'

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features

Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

40 percent gamers are spending Rs 230 a month on mobile games: Report

Mark Zuckerberg responds to whistleblower's allegations, says recent claims 'don't make any sense'

Windows 11 preview: Many pluses with a few big minuses

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out

Motorola Edge 20 Pro vs OnePlus 9R: Which phone offers better value?

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Unboxing

Related Topics

Related Stories

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

Mobiles

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features
When is OnePlus 9RT launching? Processor, camera details, and more leaked before release

Mobiles

When is OnePlus 9RT launching? Processor, camera details, and more leaked before release
Free Fire redeem codes for today: List of active codes to win free diamonds, pets, outfits, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes for today: List of active codes to win free diamonds, pets, outfits, more
Google ends support for Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser: Know reason

News

Google ends support for Microsoft's Internet Explorer 11 web browser: Know reason
Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

Mobiles

Google reveals Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launch date

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp पर कुछ लोगों से छिपा सकेंगे अपनी प्रोफाइल फोटो, ऐसे काम करेंगा फीचर

Free Fire MAX का नया इवेंट शुरू, इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा Skull Bunker Bundle

Genshin Impact v2.2 प्रीव्यू के साथ आए नए Promo Codes, फ्री मिलेंगे 300 Primogems और दूसरे रिवॉर्ड

Xiaomi TV की लूट! महज 3 दिन की सेल में लोगों के खरीदें 1 लाख से ज्यादा स्मार्ट टीवी

Free Fire Redeem Codes October 6: आज के कोड्स दिलाएंगे फ्री MP40 न्यू इयर वेपन लूट क्रेट

Latest Videos

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number

News

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number
AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?

Reviews

AQfit W5 EDGE Smartwatch Review is it Worth to buy?
FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India

News

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list

News

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Black market rates are out, Check out the full list

News

Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features
News
Fujifilm GFX 50S II mirrorless camera launched in India: Price, features
Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices

Deals

Navratri deals: Vivo X70, Vivo X60, and Vivo V21 series get discounted in India, see new prices
Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features

Mobiles

Will your OnePlus phone get OxygenOS 12 update? Check list of supported devices, new features
40 percent gamers are spending Rs 230 a month on mobile games: Report

News

40 percent gamers are spending Rs 230 a month on mobile games: Report
Mark Zuckerberg responds to whistleblower's allegations, says recent claims 'don't make any sense'

News

Mark Zuckerberg responds to whistleblower's allegations, says recent claims 'don't make any sense'

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers