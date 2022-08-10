comscore OnePlus OxygenOS 13 is finally available but not everyone should install it
OnePlus OxygenOS 13 is finally available but not everyone should install it

OxygenOS 13 update is in beta, which means it is likely full of bugs and issues that you might want to avoid facing on your primary device.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro is the only phone eligible for OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1.

OnePlus recently unveiled the price-friendly flagship, the OnePlus 10T. Alongside, the company also announced OxygenOS 13, the latest mobile software based on Android 13. The wait to get your hands is over. OnePlus has started rolling out the first Open Beta build of OxygenOS 13, but as it is with betas, it is not for everyone. In other words, there are some caveats that you should know about. Also Read - WhatsApp introduces screenshot blocking, hiding online status and more privacy features

The OxygenOS 13 update is in beta, which means it is likely full of bugs and issues that you might want to avoid facing on your primary device. The beta versions are meant for testers, who, in turn, are required to report these bugs to the company. OnePlus wants beta testers to examine the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 and come with their feedback. That is surely a reason why you should not jump the gun and install OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 on your primary device. However, if you have a spare device, you can go ahead. Also Read - Wondering how to change font size on your iPhone? Follow these steps

Now comes the second condition. And this is an important one. The OxygenOS 13 is open for OnePlus 10 Pro users only. This means that you are out of luck — even if you have a spare OnePlus device — unless the phone you have is the OnePlus 10 Pro. On the company’s part, however, it makes sense. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the company’s most advanced phone, meaning the number of features and functionality is better than the rest. Also Read - Pokemon GO August Community Day meetups to happen in these Indian cities

In its forum, OnePlus has mentioned some “known bugs” in OxygenOS 13, such as a weird dot that will appear when pairing Bluetooth devices, blurry photos when taking multiple photos using the Ultra Dark mode, and recording videos in specific scenarios that would freeze the screen.

How to upgrade your OnePlus 10 Pro to OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1

According to the forum, first, you need to download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the company server. You then need to copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone’s internal storage. Now, go to Settings on your phone, followed by About device. Now tap on Version and then the Build number seven times. Now, you will be required to enter the password and you will enter the developer mode. Navigate back to Settings > About device > Up to date > Click the top right button > Local install. Now, click on the corresponding installation package, followed by Extract and, then, Upgrade. Wait for the System upgrade compared to 100 percent. You now need to restart the phone by tapping Restart, and the update will be successful.

  Published Date: August 10, 2022 9:31 AM IST

