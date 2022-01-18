Launched back in 2018, the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T will now stop getting software updates. The two smartphones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and have received Android OS updates for three years. Both these phones will not receive the OxygenOS update based on Android 12 or any security patches going forward. OnePlus India had made the announcement via the OnePlus Forum. The two smartphones offer up to 12GB RAM. Also Read - Three-years old OnePlus 6 and 6T get new software update with bug fixes, system improvements

As per the forum, "It was thanks to your constant support that we were able to constantly improve the software experience on these devices and we can't thank you enough for your constant feedback. We would like to share a special word of appreciation to all the beta testers, that, since 2018, have been testing features before they would get released to the stable version. You played a huge role in optimizing OxygenOS to ensure an overall better experience."

To recall, the OnePlus 6 came pre-installed with Android Oreo and the OnePlus 6T with Android 9 Pie. Both the handsets received the Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 update. The OxygenOS 11.1.2.2 update was the final software build, and the November 2021 security patch was the final security update that the two smartphones received.

Back in July last year, the OnePlus updated its Software Maintenance Schedule where it announced to roll out four years of security updates to its high-end models including the OnePlus 8 series and more. It was revealed last year only that the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will not receive the fourth year of security patches and more OS updates.

The highlights of the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 16-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an AMOLED display. The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ display and an in-display fingerprint sensor whereas the OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ display with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.