OnePlus Pad enters testing in India, may launch soon

OnePlus is long-rumoured to be working on its first tablet called the OnePlus Pad. Previous rumours have suggested the specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Pad, but the launch timeline for the tablet has not come up before. A new report has now suggested that the OnePlus Pad has entered testing in India, meaning it will soon be ready for launch. The report said the launch of the OnePlus Pad could coincide with that of the OnePlus 11R. Also Read - OnePlus Pad 5G price, camera, processor and more details tipped

According to a report by Mysmartprice, the OnePlus Pad is codenamed Aries internally and has entered private testing in India. Testing refers to the stage where the product is given to internal employees as well as other significant users for testing before the company deems the product fit for commercial launch. The report added the launch could take place alongside the OnePlus 11R sometime in June. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet likely to launch with Android 12L OS

While the new report did not suggest what the OnePlus Pad might cost, a previous report said the company’s first tablet could be priced at around CNY 2,999, which is roughly Rs 34,500. The same report also suggested the OnePlus Pad would launch in 2022, but that did not happen. Thus, you should take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. Also Read - OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

Apart from that rumour and the one that has emerged now, previous rumours have pointed at the specifications of the OnePlus Pad. The tablet was tipped to come with a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display and be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which belongs to the mid-range segment. The OnePlus Pad may come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the back, the OnePlus Pad may come with dual cameras, consisting of a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, the purpose of which is not clear. On the front, the OnePlus Pad may come with an 8-megapixel camera. Again, it is unclear whether the camera will be housed inside a punch-hole or a notch. The tablet is fuelled by a 10090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging technology.