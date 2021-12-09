OnePlus Pad tablet could launch next year, after the OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus is reportedly working on its first tablet, which is anticipated to launch in the first half of next year. The company has been foraying into various product lines like Smart TVs, truly wireless earphones and more. Now, it seems to be getting ready to enter the relatively unsaturated tablet market and compete with other Android-powered tablets. Also Read - Best fast charging power banks you can get in India right now

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus could be looking to launch its OnePlus Pad tablet in India in the first half of 2022. The report adds that the company is expected to launch several models in its home country of China, whereas, the Indian market will likely only get one of the many models.

Sharma also states that the OnePlus Pad will not launch alongside the OnePlus 10 series, and is expected to be unveiled at a separate event later in Q1 of 2022.

Not much is known about the alleged tablet as of now. However, it could be a mid-range tablet similar to the recently launched Realme Pad. Realme Pad starts at Rs 13,999 for the WiFi (3GB RAM/32GB storage) option. It goes up to Rs 17,999 for the LTE + WiFi (4GB RAM/64GB storage) option. We expect the OnePlus Pad to launch at a similar price point.

In a separate report, OnePlus is expected to host a physical launch event on January 5 during CES 2022 in Las Vegas, where it might launch the awaited OnePlus 10 series. Both the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and a 5,000mAh battery.