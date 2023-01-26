comscore OnePlus Pad to launch at the February 7 event in India: Check details
OnePlus Pad to launch alongside OnePlus 11/11R at its February 7 Cloud 11 event in India

OnePlus at its February 7's Cloud 11 event might launch a new tablet alongside OnePlus 11 and other accessories.

  • OnePlus could launch its first tablet in India on February 7.
  • The OnePlus Pad will accompany the OnePlus 11, 11R, and other gadgets.
  • The OnePlus Pad could be a rebadged version of the Oppo Pad.
OnePlus tablet 2

OnePlus has scheduled an event on February 7 for the release of its upcoming products including smartphones, TVs, and earbuds. Now, as per the company’s official website, we may as well see a new tablet. Also Read - How to send Republic day stickers on WhatsApp

OnePlus Pad was in leaks for several weeks and if the promotional image is to be believed, the Chinese brand is all set to launch its first tablet. Also Read - Forza Motorsport gameplay details and availability revealed

OnePlus Pad could launch on February 7

OnePlus on its official website for India has listed several products its plans to showcase at February 7’s Cloud 11 event. As of now, we know that two phones – OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R will be launching at the event. Also Read - Google makes changes to Android OS in India: Here’s what that means for users

The brand will also launch new TVs, followed by the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. As per a landing page on the company’s website, there will be another product. This device could very likely be a tablet.

The new promotional image also reaffirms the same. The OnePlus tablet would likely be called the OnePlus Pad and it could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Pad.

If that’s to be believed, the tablet could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. However, it’s just a rumor, official details are yet to be confirmed.

Apart from this, the company recently revealed that a mid-range phone dubbed OnePlus 11R will also be making it to the event. The OnePlus 11R is expected to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED panel and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The star of the event, however, will be the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11 will compete with the recently launched iQOO 11.

OnePlus 11 specifications

The OnePlus 11 is already official in China. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO 3 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2K resolution.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

It has a triple-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens 32mp telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor. It features a 16MP selfie snapper.

As for the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. It boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

  • Published Date: January 26, 2023 1:13 PM IST
